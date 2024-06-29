Sabrina the teenage witch actor dies

By Donna Williams • Updated: 29 Jun 2024 • 16:58

Martin Mull starred as Leon Carp in Roseanne Credit: X: IANdrew Dice Clay

Martin Mull, the comedic actor who played the long-suffering headmaster in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, has died at the age of 80.

Actor, comedian and musician Martin Mull died on Thursday, and it is understood that he had been battling a mystery illness for a lengthy period of time.

The news was confirmed by his TV producer and writer daughter, Maggie Mull, who said, “I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27, after a valiant fight against a long illness.”

What is Martin Mull famous for?

While Martin found fame as a comic actor, in the 1970s, he was better known as a musical comedian, showcasing his diverse talents.

He performed satirical songs live and in a recording studio, and his musical accolades include opening for Billy Joel in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and Bruce Springsteen at The Shady Grove Music Fair in Gaithersburg, Maryland, both in 1974.

His big break as an actor came in 1976 when he played Garth Gimble in the late-night soap opera Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, leading to two spin-off shows where he played a talk show host.

He went on to have an acting career that spanned decades and aside from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, he also appeared in Roseanne, Clue and Arrested Development. His guest credits include The Simpsons, Family Guy, Two and a Half Men, and The Golden Girls to name a few.

In 2016 he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Guest Series for his role in Veep.