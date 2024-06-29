Sala Thai Restaurant

By EWN • Published: 29 Jun 2024 • 13:16

Photocredit Sala Thai

Bringing the Flavours of Thailand to Fuengirola

Sala Thai, the newest addition to Fuengirola’s vibrant dining scene, has quickly become a favourite among locals and visitors alike. Nestled in a charming corner of the city, Sala Thai promises an authentic culinary journey through Thailand, thanks to the exceptional skills of Head Chef Lan and his dedicated team.

I had the pleasure of experiencing this firsthand during a recent birthday celebration for Yupin, one of Sala Thai’s enthusiastic patrons. The restaurant’s warm ambiance and traditional decor immediately set the tone for an evening of delightful indulgence.

Chef Lan, renowned for his meticulous attention to detail, uses only the finest ingredients in his dishes. His mission is clear: to bring a piece of Thailand to each person who dines at Sala Thai. The buffet selection on offer that evening was a testament to this commitment, featuring a variety of well-known Thai dishes. Guests savoured the rich flavours of Thai Green Curry, the comforting noodles of Pad Thai, and the crispiness of Spring Rolls. The Chicken Teriyaki skewers, prepared with a secret sauce, were a particular highlight, leaving everyone eager for more.

One of the guests, Sanchai, shared an interesting tidbit about the culinary preferences of Southern Thailand, where people prefer their food with an extra kick of spice. At Sala Thai, diners are encouraged to enhance their dishes with additional spices, allowing them to tailor their meal to their own taste preferences. This flexibility in spicing dishes truly makes Sala Thai stand out, offering a personalised dining experience that caters to all palates.

The staff, led by the ever-friendly Jose, have been warmly welcomed by the Fuengirola community. Their hospitality and dedication to providing an excellent dining experience are evident in every interaction. The restaurant’s opening hours are thoughtfully planned to accommodate both lunch and dinner guests. Sala Thai is open for lunch on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Interestingly, they are closed on Wednesday, adhering to a Thai superstition that considers it unlucky to cut anything on that day.

Dining at Sala Thai is not just about the food; it’s about the experience. The outdoor terrace offers a comfortable and serene setting, perfect for enjoying a meal in the pleasant Fuengirola weather. For those who prefer to dine at home, Sala Thai also offers a convenient takeaway service. Additionally, the restaurant caters to parties, making it an excellent choice for special occasions.

With ample parking available, accessing Sala Thai is hassle-free, adding to the overall convenience for patrons. Whether you’re a Thai food aficionado or new to the cuisine, Sala Thai promises an unforgettable dining experience that captures the essence of Thailand right here in Fuengirola.

Calle Rodrigo de Triana 3, 29640 Fuengirola

952 754 245

