Sweden’s first NATO act

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 29 Jun 2024 • 16:59

Swedish airforces NATO Credit: NATO, X

Approximately 9,000 troops from 20 NATO countries have been conducting military exercises in the Baltic Sea region this June; for the first time since joining NATO, Sweden partook in the annual BALTOPS training exercise.

The exercises consisted of training operations including sea mine sweeps, submarine detection, landings and medical response to mass casualty scenarios, demonstrating NATO´s dedication to united security.

These were held across the Baltic Sea and on the strategic island of Gotland in Sweden, and in Poland, Lithuania and Germany, featuring approximately 50 navy ships and 45 aircraft and helicopters.

US Marine Corps, Andrew T. Priddy, highlighted the significance of NATO´s presence on Gotland Island; “The dynamic challenges of the Baltic Region demand a refined, precise, and efficient amphibious capability; and that is exactly what we conducted in Sweden today. The landing location was intentional: NATO’s presence on Gotland Island is vital to protecting the security and stability of the Baltic Sea.”

The Baltic region has grown in significance due to major gas pipelines running across its seabed from Russia and Norway to Germany, Poland and other European countries; becoming increasingly sensitive since Russia´s invasion of Ukraine.

Sweden´s act highlighted the nation´s determination for peacekeeping, becoming for the first time in Sweden´s history involved with NATO´s operations.