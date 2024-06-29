Upcoming palliative care centre in Mijas

By Lily Taylor • Published: 29 Jun 2024 • 10:37

The plenary session Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mijas

Mijas will soon have a palliative care centre, after a unanimous vote by the Council.

On Wednesday 26 June, Mijas Council approved an initial modification of the General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) for the change of use of a plot of land in the centre of Las Lagunas.

The plot, which has a surface area of 34,829 m², is located in El Moralillo.

Until now, the land was classified as sectorized urban land for residential use but now, it has become urban land for tertiary use.

Opportunities for Mijas

The Town Council has promoted this change not only due to the welfare work it will provide to the residents but also for the opportunity to create employment and boost economic activity.

Lourdes Burgos, councillor for Urban Planning announced during her speech that the palliative care centre will be managed by a foundation and highlighted the benefits of the Law of Impulse for the Sustainability of the Territory of Andalucia (LISTA) which allows us to “overcome obstacles to solve the real problems of the municipality”.

Upcoming plans

Burgos explained that the government aims to identify the flaws of the current PGOU, approved in 1999, and to create a General Urban Development Plan to improve the lack of industrial and tertiary land.

Bank holidays

The Council also approved the calendar of local public holidays for the year 2025, which includes 8 September on the occasion of the Virgen de la Peña, and 15 October, the day of Santa Teresa.