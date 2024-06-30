By John Smith • Published: 30 Jun 2024 • 16:42

Parading the motto of respect Credit: Almeria Council

LGTBIQ+ Pride Day was officially due to take place on June 28, but the Almeria Council concentrated on promoting the event the following day, a Saturday.

Proud of its proposal, ‘Almeria is a city without labels’, the council ensured that the Rainbow flag took pride of place on the front of the municipal offices in the Plaza Vieja.

Numerous events and a special party

There have been numerous events during June to promote the celebrations and these culminated with a march and party on June 29 at which everyone was welcome.

This was a day to be positive and continue the fight against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia whilst endeavouring to ensure that everyone embraces the concept of respect for all people regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.