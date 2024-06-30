By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 Jun 2024 • 13:20

Plant based food Credit: Jane Trang Doan, Pexels

Researchers found that following a sustainable diet doesn´t just preserve the environment but improves human longevity, preventing cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

“We really need to think about this to protect our own health,” highlighted a Swedish professor of public health sciences, Scäfer Elinder.

A study in Sweden proved that a climate-friendly diet can reduce the risk of dying prematurely by as much as 3 per cent.

It was revealed that reducing animal protein consumption; cutting down on red meat, not only benefitted one´s health but helped preserve the environment due to the difficulty of beef production.

The study encouraged people to choose instead a plant-based protein, including lentils and beans for a nutritionally balanced diet.

One would also contribute to both their health and nature by purchasing local and seasonal vegetables and fruits, reducing mass production.

Limiting ultra-processed foods would also greatly improve personal health and preserve the environment, as these foods require a large amount of energy, water and additives, which are moreover harmful to humans.

“We would get reduced greenhouse gas emissions and reduced eutrophication, water consumption and land use,” suggested Elinder, encouraging people to take care not only of themselves but the world around them.