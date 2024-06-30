By Anna Ellis •
Published: 30 Jun 2024 • 16:54
A night of rock classics: Party with The Cages. Image: The Cages / Facebook.
Paddy’s Point invites everyone to enjoy an unforgettable July 4 celebration featuring The Cages.
The Cages are a brilliant three-piece rock band renowned for their diverse repertoire.
Partygoers can look forward to an evening filled with live music, showcasing hits from legendary bands such as Fleetwood Mac, Queen, and Heart, among many others.
The festivities promise not just great music but also delicious food, with options to dine indoors or outdoors.
For more information, visit Paddy’s Point at 13, Calle Flores, C.C. Zeniagolf, Local, 03189 La Zenia, or call (+34) 966 73 05 27.
Celebrate Independence Day with fantastic tunes and great company at Paddy’s Point!
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
