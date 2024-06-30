Better beach facilities in Mojacar

By John Smith •
Now that the official bathing season has started in Mojacar, lifeguard and rescue services are up and running and visitors can expect the beaches to be better than ever.
For this season a series of new facilities have been added that will significantly improve the Mojacar beach experience.
Among the new features, the addition of amphibious chairs and accessible pergolas, shade canvases and new walkways stand out, as well as bin islands to promote cleanliness and recycling.
The improvements will continue throughout the bathing season when new lifeguard modules and toilets will be installed and information panels with embossed QR codes added.
Mojacar Mayor, Francisco García, visited one beach to view all of the new facilities accompanied by Festivities Councillor, Pascual Artero.
During his visit, the mayor explained that “These improvements are a testament to our commitment to offering inclusive, safe and comfortable beaches for all our visitors. The investment in new service vehicles and beach infrastructure not only improves bathers’ experience, but also reinforces everyone’s safety and well-being.”
Although access to the beaches in the municipality is all year round, the extra facilities only apply during the Summer season.
