British drivers don’t need IDPs

By John Smith • Published: 30 Jun 2024 • 15:48

IDP issued in Germany Credit: Nicolas Bouliane CC

Since Brexit, there seem to have been a number of opinions and controversies concerning the need for UK visitors to the EU and International Driving Permits (IDP).

No need for IDP

The British Embassy in Madrid has always insisted that there is no requirement for British visitors to hold an IDP but in 2022 large numbers of drivers who didn’t hold one were fined incorrectly.

Now, prior to the Summer holiday season, the N332 organisation in Spain has shared the latest information about the need to show proof of having passed the UK driving test when visiting Spain.

It has been confirmed that for UK residents who visit European Union member states, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein there is only the need to be able to show a full and valid UK driving licence and there is no need to obtain an IDP.

Only applies to UK licence holders

This only applies to UK licence holders and other non-EU licence holders will almost certainly need to present an IDP.

There are however some exceptions and you may need an IDP for the EU and Norway if you still hold a paper licence or if your licence was issued in Gibraltar, Guernsey, Isle of Man or Jersey.

Looking specifically at Spain, you do not need an IDP for periods of up to six months but if you are intending to drive for a longer period then you may need to apply to swop your UK licence for a Spanish one.

N332 organisations offers advice

The N332 organisation consists of a group of road safety professionals interested in improving Road Safety.

They spend part of their free time in helping drivers to solve their doubts about the Spanish Traffic Law and for that reason created a Facebook page in 2015 which posts articles and answer doubts for drivers who do not speak Spanish.