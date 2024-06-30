Cool and Cosy in summer or winter

By EWN • Published: 30 Jun 2024 • 13:19

Photocredit Cool and Cosy

WHEN you live on the Costa del Sol in what continues to be a rapidly changing climate with warmer summers and colder and wetter winters you know that you need to be both Cool and Cosy at different times of the year.

Cool and Cosy, a family run business based in Calahonda which has been at the forefront of heating and cooling since it was founded in 1993 is delighted to be able to offer some very useful solutions.

It has four main areas of expertise, namely air conditioning, energy saving, solar hot water and underfloor heating aimed at both the domestic and commercial markets and as new technology evolves, so Robert who runs the business ensures that he is able to offer the most appropriate solution to customer needs.

They can supply all leading brands of air conditioners, but strongly recommend Fujitsu General, which they believe to be the most reliable unit and installation comes with the company´s three years parts and labour warranty.

In the unlikely event that your unit should break down Cool and Cosy won’t send you an outsourced repair company but will send one of their own highly trained technicians to repair the fault and they undertake to source any replacement parts within 48 hours.

If you rent out your property on a short term basis or you simply want to limit the amount of energy used in the home it is sensible to be aware of the money saving options available to you.

There is a wide range of different alternatives available which include movement sensors (which will turn off air conditioners if no movement is detected), coin metres and timer switches so if you want to save money and help the environment, just contact Cool and Cosy.

One other way of saving energy and cost over a period of time is by the installation of solar panels so if you want to conserve funds and get free hot water whatever the weather, this is an easy and very practical option to consider.

Robert and his team of bilingual installers at Cool and Cosy cover an area along the coast from Nerja to Sotogrande and inland as well so there is no problem in obtaining help and advice in no time at all.

Call the Cool and Cosy office on 952 935 513 Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm for a free quotation, e-mail coolandcosy@hotmail.com, or view their detailed website http://coolandcosy.es and there is also a mobile number 679 976 062.

Sponsored