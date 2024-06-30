Find Your Perfect Binge: Netflix Summer 2024

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 30 Jun 2024 • 15:09

Netflix's Miss Night and Day has both comedic and moving moments Credit: Netflix K-Drama News

Netflix is offering a diverse range of shows catering to every taste this summer. Here’s a peek at some of the best binge-worthy shows on the streaming service:

Doctor Climax (Season 1)

In 1970’s Thailand, a dermatologist unexpectedly starts a mass sexual awakening after becoming Doctor Climax, a straight-talking newspaper columnist. Get ready to laugh out loud with this new Thai comedy series. Prepare for a hilarious and unique viewing experience.

Tell Them You Love Me (2024)

This gripping documentary dives into the extraordinary true story of Anna Stubblefield, a respected professor caught in a controversial relationship with Derrick Johnson. This love story eventually leads to a criminal trial challenging the nature of consent.

Cold Case Files (Season 3)

The iconic series returns with a fresh batch of unsolved mysteries. Can you help crack the case? Long unsolved mysteries are re-examined with the use of forensic advances and new evidence.

Agents of Mystery (Season 1)

This original series follows six investigators as they delve into bizarre and unexplained phenomena. The fate of the world hangs in the balance as the team tries to solve paranormal incidents.

Miss Night and Day (Season 1)

Dive into the world of Korean drama with this new series. A woman finds herself switching ages and caught between two generations, negotiating life, love and family in both her twenties, and her fifties. Prepare for a captivating story that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Bridgerton (Season 3 – Part 2)

Netflix’s flagship historical romance is back! The second half of season 3 promises more lavish Regency-era soirees and scandalous love stories. Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) finds herself unexpectedly on top of the world. After years of pining, Colin Bridgerton has finally proposed, leaving her giddy. But there’s a dark cloud hanging over this long-awaited love story.

This is just a taste of what Netflix has to offer this summer. So, grab your snacks, settle in, and get ready to discover your next binge-worthy favourite!