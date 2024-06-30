Murcia’s ‘fancy food’ wows in NYC

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 30 Jun 2024 • 23:52
Murcia's Culinary Excellence Wows NYC
Image: Shutterstock/ Simone Oppes
MURCIA, Spain’s second-largest province in gourmet food exports to the US, continues to shine on the international stage. At the ‘Summer Fancy Food’ fair in New York, 13 regional companies, supported by the local government, are showcasing their specialties.
Murcia exported €336 million worth of gourmet products in 2023, marking a notable 12 per cent increase from the previous year and securing its position just behind Sevilla in export numbers to the US.
The regional government, through the Institute of Development of the Region of Murcia (Info), spearheaded the participation of these firms at the crucial event. Luis Alberto Marín, the regional Minister of Economy, Finance, and Business, highlighted the American market’s appreciation for Murcian quality, evident in an 83 per cent growth in gourmet exports over the past five years. He affirmed ongoing strong support for local enterprises to further expand into this lucrative market.
The ‘Summer Fancy Food’ in New York serves as a pivotal platform for industry players, promoting networking, innovation, and product showcase opportunities. Renowned for unveiling cutting-edge trends and innovations, the fair remains instrumental in advancing the gourmet food sector’s visibility and market reach.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
