News in Brief from Almeria

By John Smith • Published: 30 Jun 2024 • 15:09

One new vehicle for Vera Police Credit: Vera Council

Here’s a chance to catch up with a selection of short articles collected across Almeria Province in the last week

Hybrid vehicle

There are now 28 officers employed in the Local Police force in Vera and the council continues to look to reinforce the service offered to residents.

The latest acquisition is a new plug-in hybrid Cupra Formentor which will now be seen cruising the streets.

It’s a specially improved vehicle which should be ideal as it combines a petrol engine with latest electric technology.

The vehicle was formally handed over to the force in the presence of Mayor Alfonso Garcia and deputy inspector of the Local Police, Andrés Magaña.

Health centre

With immediate effect and until September 15, the San Juan de los Terreros Health Centre in Pulpi will be operating 24 hours a day with a Medical Service, Nurse, A&E, Infirmary and life support ambulance.

Theatre upgrade

The Junta de Andalucia has gifted the sum of €83,185 to the theatre in the Arboleas Museum to allow for much needed upgrades in lighting, sound and projection in order to ensure that audiences enjoy the best possible entertainment.

Day out

Pensioners living in Pulpi or are members of the Pintor Pedro Antonio Association can take advantage of a special day trip to the town of Bullas on Friday July 5 by applying to Pulpi social Services.

Film fun

Almeria has a history of great locations for filming and now, Roquetas de Mar has joined the Andalucia Film Commission network and the Cinema Cities Network in order to promote the town and its surroundings to national and international film makers.

Tree planting

To celebrate World Environment Day students and teachers from Nuestra Señora de la Asunción School in Arboleas were out on Sunday June 24.

Alongside parents and representatives of the council, they planted 65 trees which were supplied by the council and parents committee in an area which was basically empty of any greenery.

Now they will need to devote time to caring for these new shoots which will hopefully in time become another green lung of the town.

As well as being a useful environmental activity, this action also helps to raise awareness amongst the children of the importance of their local surroundings and the need to take care of them.