Renowned pianist performs in Javea

Jeongin Kim performing
Credit: Ajuntament de Xabia, Facebook
Discover the depths of piano music with the talented pianist Jeongin Kim during Javea´s Summer Musical Festival 2024.
On July 9th from 9pm at the Church of Sant Bertomeu, the gifted pianist will present her internationally recognised skills and talent in enchanting melodies which will remain a fond memory.
Jeongin is a winner of prestigious awards around the world and will share her passion for music with the Javea audience as part of the local Summer Musical Festival 2024.
Free entry.
