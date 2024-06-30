Safety first in Mojacar

By John Smith • Published: 30 Jun 2024 • 13:27

Making sure that the paths are clear Credit: Mojacar Council

The current watchword in Mojacar is safety especially with so many visitors to Mojacar due in the Summer season.

Safety first

Over the last few weeks, a series of important improvements have been carried out across the municipality with particular emphasis on safe access to the beaches and keeping the environmental paths clean and accessible.

Clearing work has been carried out on the municipality’s natural paths, including the Adelfa – La Olla path, the Macenas – Torre Pirulico – Sobrerico – Granatillas path, the Estrecho – El Jalí path, the Barranqueras path, the Aljuezar – Las Barranqueras path and the Picacho path.

Fires are a risk

These actions are crucial for fire prevention and to ease the passage of emergency vehicles in the event of incidents and by sure that these paths are kept in optimal condition it guarantees the safety of all those who enjoy the natural routes and green spaces.

Works Councillor, Jesús Montoya, who was charged with the role of supervising the improvement works expressed his satisfaction with the work carried out and commented “I have been able to confirm first-hand the excellent work of the workers. These improvements not only beautify our environment, but are also essential to prevent possible fires during the summer season.”