Search for Jay Slater in Tenerife ends

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 30 Jun 2024 • 14:25

Jay Slater's mother fears "something bad" has happened to him Credit: Lancs Live/fb

The search for missing British teenager Jay Slater, 19, has been called off by Tenerife’s Guardia Civil after nearly two weeks with no signs found.

Slater, from Lancashire, disappeared on June 17 after attending the NRG music festival the night before. He was last seen in a Snapchat photo at an Airbnb in Masca with two men he met at the festival, though investigators have ruled them out as being involved in his disappearance.

A final search on Saturday

A final extensive search was conducted on Saturday in the mountainous area around Masca, near where Slater’s phone signal was last traced. Despite deploying dozens of emergency personnel, helicopters, and drones throughout the search effort, no trace of Slater has been found.

The decision to end the search comes as a devastating blow to Slater’s family and friends. His last contact involved a video call with his best friend where he appeared lost and disoriented while attempting a lengthy hike back to his accommodation.

The investigation remains open

While the search operation has concluded, authorities say the investigation remains open. They are urging anyone with information regarding Slater’s whereabouts to come forward.

Timeline of Jay’s disappearance:

Sunday, June 16

Jay attends the NRG music festival with friends, including Lucy Mae Law.

8:35 pm: Shares a laughing video with friends on Snapchat.

Later: Meets two other British festivalgoers and agrees to join them at their rental property.

Monday, June 17

Early Morning: Leaves the festival with the two British men.

7:30 am: Posts a Snapchat photo holding a cigarette at the Airbnb near Masca.

Later Morning: Tells those at the Airbnb he wants to return to his accommodation.

8:30 am: Makes a frantic phone call to Lucy, claiming he’s lost, dehydrated, injured, and has low battery.

Call Ends: Phone loses signal with the last location pinged in the Teno Rural Park.

9:00 am: Missing person report filed, triggering a search with drones, dogs, and a helicopter.

In an incredible turn of events, Tenerife police scouring the foreboding countryside where 19-year-old Jay Slater disappeared found another missing Brit. Unbelievably, a search crew happened upon a Scottish hiker who had lost his way in the enormous Rural de Teno National Park.