Taibilla River flows again after 50 years

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Jun 2024 • 23:17

Taibilla River revived after decades Image: Shutterstock/ Procy

THE Taibilla River, in the Murcia region, is flowing again after being dry for nearly 50 years. This change is due to new water management by the Mancomunidad de Canales del Taibilla (MCT), which now allows up to 100 litres per second to flow continuously.

Revitalisation of the Taibilla River

A four-kilometre stretch of the river, which had been dry, is now revitalised. This effort is part of a larger plan that includes a bypass from the La Fuensanta reservoir to the Canal Alto del Taibilla, which is important for supplying local communities with water.

Sustainable Water Management Revives Taibilla River

The MCT and Confederación Hidrográfica del Segura worked together to use more sustainable practices and listen to local environmental concerns. Previously, water for urban use left the riverbed dry downstream of the dam. Now, water is released into the riverbed, keeping the dam’s storage high and ensuring flow to the Segura River. This new approach balances the needs for urban water and environmental health, marking a significant achievement in water management.

For more Costa Calida/Murcia news and events click here