Taibilla River flows again after 50 years

Taibilla River revived after decades
THE Taibilla River, in the Murcia region, is flowing again after being dry for nearly 50 years. This change is due to new water management by the Mancomunidad de Canales del Taibilla (MCT), which now allows up to 100 litres per second to flow continuously.
A four-kilometre stretch of the river, which had been dry, is now revitalised. This effort is part of a larger plan that includes a bypass from the La Fuensanta reservoir to the Canal Alto del Taibilla, which is important for supplying local communities with water.
The MCT and Confederación Hidrográfica del Segura worked together to use more sustainable practices and listen to local environmental concerns. Previously, water for urban use left the riverbed dry downstream of the dam. Now, water is released into the riverbed, keeping the dam’s storage high and ensuring flow to the Segura River. This new approach balances the needs for urban water and environmental health, marking a significant achievement in water management.
