By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Jun 2024 • 16:46

Image: The Jersey Boys Experience / Facebook.

Rock ‘n’ roll enthusiasts are in for a spectacular evening as The Jersey Boys Experience brings their tribute to The Four Seasons to Orihuela’s renowned Emerald Isle.

This tribute band honours the legacy of The Four Seasons, an American rock-and-roll group celebrated for their remarkable success in the early and mid-1960s.

With over 25 hits during a prolific five-year period starting with “Sherry” in 1962, the group’s music, especially lead singer Frankie Valli’s iconic falsetto, remains beloved by fans worldwide.

Mark your Calendars

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, July 9, when tables will be available from 6:30 PM.

The live music performance can be enjoyed from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

While entry is free, securing a spot in advance is highly recommended.

Premier Complex

The Emerald Isle in La Florida is one of Spain’s premier leisure complexes, known for its inviting pools, traditional Irish gastro-bar, exceptional live entertainment, and family-friendly atmosphere. The venue also boasts international-class bowls greens and a club.

To book your table or for more information, visit the website at emeraldislespain.com, reach out via WhatsApp at (+34) 615 504 066 or by phone at (+34) 965 327 138.

The Emerald Isle, located at Calle Marte 2, La Florida, 03189, Orihuela Costa.