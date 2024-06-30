The responsibility of parents

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 30 Jun 2024
Kid on the internet
Credt: Andrea Piacquadio, Pexels
The Swedish Liberals´ Johan Pehrson has once again highlighted the importance and responsibility of parents in children´s development in his speech in Almadalen.
Pehrson especially focused on the father´s role in the child´s life; “I think Sweden would do well with a little more father anxiety. We need more adult men who take greater responsibility for their children´s upbringing.”
In the same week of June, the Liberal Party launched a proposal for a “parental contract”, for students at risk of failing primary school. This is a contract “where the parents undertake to set limits and set rules for the child´s homework, sleep, free time and screen habits.”
Pehrson emphasised the importance of technology in children´s upbringing, stating that the Party has developed proposals for tech companies and the internet giants to “take greater responsibility for children’s vulnerability online.”
“We need to see a new public education movement rise against the eternal scrolling by the screen,” he argued, determined to change the current habits of children.
