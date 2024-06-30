Unexpected Costa del Sol interest at Wimbledon

By John Smith • Published: 30 Jun 2024 • 13:58

Vit Kopriva in action Credit: Shutterstock Ritzerfeld

The Wimbledon’s Men’s Singles first round is going to have a very unexpected duel between Marbella and Estepona!

Djokovic (Marbella) v Kopriva (Estepona)

As Novak Djokovic comes back from injury and starts on his campaign to win Wimbledon for the eighth time, his first round opponent is not so well-known Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva who is ranked a couple of hundred places behind the Serbian Superstar.

The Costa del Sol twist comes in to play because it is well-known that Djokovic is often seen practising from his villa in Marbella but not so well-known it that Kopriva’s parents have owned a property in Estepona for several years and are regular visitors to the Costa del Sol.

Whilst no doubt the 27-year-old Czech will give his all and knows that he can surprise top players, having beaten Denis Shapovalov at the 2021 Swiss Open who at the time was seeded in the Top 10 it is unlikely that he will be able to defeat Djokovic.

Last Wimbledon outing for Andy Murray

Also on his way back from injury and likely to bow out of professional competitive tennis at this year’s Wimbledon will be Andy Murray who hopes that his back problems will at least let him make it to the opening round match or failing that play in the men’s doubles as he and brother Jamie have received a wild card entry.

All eyes will also be on Spanish ‘wonder kid’ Carlos Alcaraz who will be hoping to retain the title that he won last year after beating Djokovic and also Italian star Jannik Sinner.