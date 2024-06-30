Unexpected delivery in Puente Tocinos

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Jun 2024 • 23:33

Gas station birth in Murcia Image: Shutterstock/ Milana Gutesa Bozo

A 35-year-old woman gave birth at a petrol station in Puente Tocinos, a district of Murcia, on Sunday afternoon June 30. The incident occurred on Avenida Miguel Induráin as she was en route to the hospital and went into labour.

At 19:09, the Emergency Coordination Centre 112 of the Region of Murcia received a call alerting them of the situation. Emergency personnel provided instructions over the phone while dispatching an ambulance with medical staff. The baby was born during the call.

A Mobile Unit from the 061 Emergency and Urgency Management arrived shortly after. They stabilised both the mother and the newborn before requesting an additional ambulance to transfer them to Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia.

