Aviareps Spain and Caribbean Airlines

By Donna Williams • Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 13:09

Fights from Spain to the Caribbean with Caribbean Airlines Credit: Pixabay: Minnick36

Aviareps Spain has been appointed as the general sales agent (GSA) for Caribbean Airlines in Spain.

This strategic partnership is set to revolutionise the travel experience for Spanish customers, offering them more personalised and localised services, thereby enhancing their overall travel experience.

With this alliance, the airline is poised to significantly strengthen its foothold in the Spanish market. It will expand the airline’s sales network and improve service accessibility for Spanish customers.

General Sales Manager Cristina Cabal of Aviareps Spain said of the alliance, “It is an honour for Aviareps Spain to be appointed GSA of Caribbean Airlines. This partnership gives us an excellent opportunity to promote the airline’s incredible offers in Spain and to bring the charm of the Caribbean and strategic cities in the United States, Canada, Central and South America to travel agencies and tour operators,”

Caribbean Airlines

Caribbean Airlines, with the vision ‘To connect the Caribbean seamlessly and sustainably’, has been in operation since 2007. It operates more than 600 weekly flights, is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and is recognised as an IATA Operational Safety Audit-qualified airline.

It has won several awards, including the World Travel Awards ‘Caribbean’s Leading Airline Brand’ for five consecutive years.