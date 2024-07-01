Beach cinema; July highlights

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 01 Jul 2024 • 18:38

Margot Robbie for Barbie Credit: Trong Khiem Nguyen, Flickr

With the summer comes a unique opportunity to take cinema right to the beach; here is this month´s watchlist for Calpe´s outdoor cinema.

All movies will be shown from 10pm.

July 9 at La Fossa Beach; Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The latest Puss in Boots series of 2022 with Antonio Banderas is a delightfully funny animation film for the entire family.

July 11 at the Arenal Bol Beach; Vaya Vacaciones. A Spanish national comedy, Vaya Vacaciones is a jarring family film about the ups and downs of close relationships.

July 16 at La Fossa Beach; E.T. The Extra-terrestrial. The classic sci-fi of the 1980s that has the entire family enraptured into an alien reality.

July 18 at the Arenal Bol Beach; Mummies. A 2023 English-language Spanish animated comedy film follows the destiny of three mummies come to life in London.

July 23 at La Fossa Beach; Barbie. A classic tale treated with a modern twist, Barbie, starring by Margot Robbie is a must-watch of the decade for all ages.

July 25 at the Arenal Bol beach; My Dear Monster. A Chinese saga taken to the world of animation, the entertaining movie presents one-of-a-kind monstrous characters.

Free entry. All films are screened in Spanish.