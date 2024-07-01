Benalmadena fights for equality

By Lily Taylor • Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 12:51

Councillors in charge of project Credit: Ayuntamiento de Benalmadena Facebook

Benalmadena Council have developed a plan of action to battle gender-based violence.

The project ‘Benalmadena por una sociedad libre de violencias machistas’ (Benalmadena for a society free from sexist violence) was carefully prepared during the first six months of 2024.

Three lines of action

Three lines of action have been launched which focuses on prevention workshops in educational centres; individual and specialized attention to women who are victims of abuse and informative talks on gender-based violence for elderly women, over 65.

Raise awareness against gender-based violence

The councillor of Equality, Jesica Trujillo and Maria Luisa Robles, the councillor of Education and the Elderly highlighted the importance of these actions to raise awareness, especially among younger generations.

The plan received funds from the State Pact against Gender Violence and is managed by the Equality area of the council alongside other municipal delegations.

Help and contact

If you need more information or would like to contact Benalmadena’s women’s centre call 952 577 372 or email igualdad@benalmadena.es.