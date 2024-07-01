Benalmadena fights for equality

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 12:51
Councillors in charge of project
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Benalmadena Facebook
Benalmadena Council have developed a plan of action to battle gender-based violence.
The project ‘Benalmadena por una sociedad libre de violencias machistas’ (Benalmadena for a society free from sexist violence) was carefully prepared during the first six months of 2024.
Three lines of action have been launched which focuses on prevention workshops in educational centres; individual and specialized attention to women who are victims of abuse and informative talks on gender-based violence for elderly women, over 65.
The councillor of Equality, Jesica Trujillo and Maria Luisa Robles, the councillor of Education and the Elderly highlighted the importance of these actions to raise awareness, especially among younger generations.
The plan received funds from the State Pact against Gender Violence and is managed by the Equality area of the council alongside other municipal delegations.
If you need more information or would like to contact Benalmadena’s women’s centre call 952 577 372 or email igualdad@benalmadena.es.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.