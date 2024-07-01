Caring for Cats and Paws party

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 11:35
Multipass live
Credit: Multipass CostaBlanca, Facebook
Help the local cats and dogs in need by coming to the charity fundraiser on July 7.
At the OK Corral, Benissa Campo, from 1pm until 5pm, Paws Xalo dog rescue and Caring for Cats will party for the benefit of abandoned cats and dogs around Costa Blanca.
All guests are invited to bring their own picnic with a €10 donation per person in support of the organising charities.
Live music by the thrilling Multipass band, amazing raffles, clothes sales and more will be available at the location, celebrating the kindness and generosity of the local community.
Wine, beers, soft drinks as well as cakes and savoury treats will be offered at the bar; all door and bar proceeds will be put to good use, helping Paws Xalo and Caring for Cats continue their charitable work in the area.
Get your ticket at the Paws shop in Xalo, email p.heffron433@btinternet.com or WhatsApp 0044 7766 001035.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.