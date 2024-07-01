Caring for Cats and Paws party

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 11:35

Multipass live Credit: Multipass CostaBlanca, Facebook

Help the local cats and dogs in need by coming to the charity fundraiser on July 7.

At the OK Corral, Benissa Campo, from 1pm until 5pm, Paws Xalo dog rescue and Caring for Cats will party for the benefit of abandoned cats and dogs around Costa Blanca.

All guests are invited to bring their own picnic with a €10 donation per person in support of the organising charities.

Live music by the thrilling Multipass band, amazing raffles, clothes sales and more will be available at the location, celebrating the kindness and generosity of the local community.

Wine, beers, soft drinks as well as cakes and savoury treats will be offered at the bar; all door and bar proceeds will be put to good use, helping Paws Xalo and Caring for Cats continue their charitable work in the area.

Get your ticket at the Paws shop in Xalo, email p.heffron433@btinternet.com or WhatsApp 0044 7766 001035.