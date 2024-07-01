By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 7:53

Double the fun: Twins take over school’s graduation. Image: Pollard Middle School.

In a remarkable occurrence, Pollard Middle School in Needham, Massachusetts, saw 23 sets of twins graduate this June.

The twins comprised about 10 per cent of the eighth-grade class.

These identical and fraternal twins participated in the “moving up” ceremony, an event headteacher Tamatha Bibbo described as “quite unusual.”

Typically, the school sees only five to ten sets of twins per year.

Extraordinarily High

“We have approximately 450 to 500 children in each grade, so having 23 sets of twins is extraordinarily high,” the headteacher remarked.

During the ceremony, the school gave a special shout-out to these twins, acknowledging their unique contribution to the graduating class.

In addition to their academic achievements, all graduates of Pollard Middle School are required to complete up to 10 hours of service learning in their communities.

The Needham Exchange Club annually offers five community service awards to commend students’ efforts.

Interestingly, another student who is a twin also graduated, but her brother attends a different school.

Health Statistics

According to the National Centre for Health Statistics, twins account for around 3 per cent of live births in the US.

This makes the Pollard Middle School’s twin count particularly noteworthy.