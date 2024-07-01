Fuengirola aims to win glass recycling award

By Lily Taylor • Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 13:45

Councillor Carmen Diaz (right) and Ecovidrio representative Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola

Fuengirola aims to be the Spanish coastal town with the highest amount of recycled glass for the third year running.

The ‘green flag’ for sustainability in the hospitality industry has been awarded to Fuengirola for the last two years, and on Monday 1 June the council announced they aspire to win again.

The campaign is organized by the company Ecovidrio.

‘One of the most sustainable places on the Spanish coast’

Carmen Díaz, the Councillor for Cleaning said: “We have been the national leader in glass recycling for two summers and we have obtained two Green Flags, thanks to the involvement of Fuengirola residents, visitors and the hospitality sector. We once again opt for this campaign with enthusiasm and determination to revalidate this banner, which gives us prestige as one of the most sustainable places on the Spanish coast.”

The competition

The competition involves 144 other Spanish cities of which 43 are in Andalucia.

It includes town councils, restaurants, bars, beach bars and catering outlets.

Importance of recycling

The goal is to raise awareness of the importance of recycling and separating glass from other rubbish.