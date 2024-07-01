Grants for companies in international development

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 15:04
Francisco Jose Martin
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola
Fuengirola Council encourages organizations to apply for grants from the Provincial Council of Malaga in the field of international development cooperation.
The supramunicipal entity opened on Monday 1 June an aid line aimed at projects in Malaga worth €530,000.
The deadline for application submissions is Tuesday 9 July.
Francisco Jose Martin, provincial deputy, and councillor in Fuengirola Council said: “A few days ago the call for aid for international development cooperation was opened aimed at NGOs and associations that have their headquarters in the province of Malaga and that work with developing countries, which will be eligible for a maximum subsidy of €59,999. In addition, there is also another line within this aid amounting to €20,000 to raise awareness among the Malaga population of the need to contribute to countries that are developing.”
The Official Bulletin of the Province contains the requirements that must be followed so that groups that work in international cooperation in Fuengirola can benefit from it.
