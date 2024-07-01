How do you get to work?

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 13:41

Mark Rutte cycling to work Credit: Minister-president Rutte from Nederland, Wikicommons

Businesses with more than 100 employees in the Netherlands will now have to record how each member of the staff travels to work, as to reduce CO2 emissions.

The new law will have to be applied until 2027, after which goals will be set to reduce carbon emissions.

The measure is a result of the 2019 climate agreement and aims to halve CO2 emissions by 49 per cent in 2030 and 95 per cent by 2050.

The mobility policy institute KiM found that most of the annual 40 billion kilometres to work are travelled by car, whereas only 6 billion km are travelled by public transport, 4 billion km by bikes and 200 million km by walking.

In a country whose outgoing PM Mark Rutte, travels to work by cycling and which has impressive infrastructure for cyclists and public transport users, the new law is expected to be easy to adhere to across the Netherlands.

Researchers highlighted the importance of making this change, as 20 per cent to 25 per cent of emissions are currently due to work-related traffic.

The environmental organisation Natuur & Milieu, suggested the potential methods of adhering to the new regulation; “They could subsidise bikes or electric cars. Or make sure bus itineraries take in business parks, or take measures to facilitate working from home.”