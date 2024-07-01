La Cala Lions Summer Ball

By Lily Taylor • Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 14:41

Speeches Credit: La Cala Lions

The La Cala Lions, an organization dedicated to helping less fortunate locals, celebrated their Summer Ball with an array of speeches, a three-course meal, and a live performance.

The event took place on Saturday 29 June at La Sierra restaurant, overlooking the views of La Cala golf course and Mijas.

Live music from Tony Whitehouse

The guests danced all evening to the live music of singer Tony Whitehouse before settling down to listen to some speeches.

Thank you’s and goodbye’s

Brenda Meredith, the outgoing president, gave a short speech to inform guests that during her presidency, the La Cala Lions had donated more than €100,000 and expressed her gratitude for everyone’s generosity.

She also greeted and wished good luck to the upcoming president, Karen Blair.

Raffle and prize

Earlier in the evening, guests had been given an envelope asking them to donate €5.

One of the envelopes from each table was chosen and the winners could take home the beautiful flower arrangement on their table which had been gifted by Valentin Wedding Flowers.

The event raised €2400 for the charity and finally, Brenda was given a stunning bouquet as a thank you.

If you would more information on the Lions visit www.lacalalions.org or have a browse in their charity shop on Calle Torremolinos in La Cala de Mijas.