LGBTIQ+ Pride Day celebrations in Marbella

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 10:53
Pride Celebrations
Credit: Marbella Juventud X
Marbella celebrated LGBTIQ+ Pride Day with a party on the seafront and lively musical performances.
The event took place at 7pm on Friday 28 June at the Fontanilla roundabout by the promenade.
It was an action-packed evening full of fun, learning, and celebrating.
Artists like Maria Carrasco, Jota Carajota and DJ Crawford, amongst many others, lit up the stage with their performances.
In the beginning, there were makeup and craft workshops for the public to express themselves and to leave a message in favour of diversity.
The game ‘Trivial de la diversidad’ (Trivia of diversity) gave people the chance to win one of the 500 prizes up for grabs.
The singer Maria Carrasco, also read a manifesto and received an award alongside Lucas Argüello and Anabel Montes.
A tribute was dedicated to the owner of the Ojo nightclub, Fernando Urbano for his fight to defend LGBTIQ+ rights.
Finally, there was a bar which was run by the Marbella Musical Group, where all the money collected will be used for training programmes for young people.
