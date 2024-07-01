Trending:

Love for street food in Calpe

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 17:38

Street food Credit: Katlina Rogers, Flickr

Do you love the taste of authentic street food? Come to the Street Food Festival in Calpe on July 5 and 6 to discover the best of local specialties, up for grabs in the town´s Plaza Mayor. 

Organised by the Fila Moriscos with the collaboration of the City Council, the festive event will begin at 6pm and will be enlivened by the screening of the Euro Cup football match and live music performances.

Get the flavour of a wide range of traditional Spanish and international dishes, fit to every palette.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Anna Akopyan

Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading