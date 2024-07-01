Love for street food in Calpe

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 17:38
Street food
Credit: Katlina Rogers, Flickr
Do you love the taste of authentic street food? Come to the Street Food Festival in Calpe on July 5 and 6 to discover the best of local specialties, up for grabs in the town´s Plaza Mayor.
Organised by the Fila Moriscos with the collaboration of the City Council, the festive event will begin at 6pm and will be enlivened by the screening of the Euro Cup football match and live music performances.
Get the flavour of a wide range of traditional Spanish and international dishes, fit to every palette.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
