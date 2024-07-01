Marbella Arena expansion

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 15:24
Marbella Arena
Credit: Marbella Arena
Marbella City Council granted a construction license to expand the Marbella Arena at a cost of six million euros.
What used to be the old Puerto Banus bullring, Marbella Arena opened in 2019 after receiving reforms for 30 million euros.
The Teatro Goya group owns the venue, which has a total audience capacity of 5,300.
This includes 1,200 on the ground level and the remainder in the stands.
The arena has an upcoming timetable of events for this summer including musical performances, cinema, theatre productions, and comedy nights.
If you want to keep up to date on future shows visit https://marbellaarena.com/
