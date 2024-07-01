By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 14:30

Morning moves and evening grooves: Dénia beach activities. Image: Ulza / Shutterstock.com.

The Department of Sports at Dénia Town Hall is launching the ‘Sports on the Beach’ initiative once again this summer.

The campaign began on July 1 and will run through until the end of August 30.

This programme offers free sports activities on Marineta Cassiana and Punta del Raset beaches.

Different Activities

Activities including tai chi, maintenance, aerobics, fitness, and pilates will be available from Monday to Friday, with exceptions on July 10 and August 15-16 due to holidays.

Sessions are scheduled during cooler times: at 8:30.AM and 9:15.AM in the morning, and 8:00.PM in the evening, to minimise the risk of heat-related issues such as heat strokes, sunburns, or dehydration.

No Registration Required

No advance registration is necessary; participants can simply join at the designated times at either beach.

For additional details, head to the website denia.es or check the Dénia sports social media channels.