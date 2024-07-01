By Anna Ellis •
Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 14:30
Morning moves and evening grooves: Dénia beach activities. Image: Ulza / Shutterstock.com.
The Department of Sports at Dénia Town Hall is launching the ‘Sports on the Beach’ initiative once again this summer.
The campaign began on July 1 and will run through until the end of August 30.
This programme offers free sports activities on Marineta Cassiana and Punta del Raset beaches.
Activities including tai chi, maintenance, aerobics, fitness, and pilates will be available from Monday to Friday, with exceptions on July 10 and August 15-16 due to holidays.
Sessions are scheduled during cooler times: at 8:30.AM and 9:15.AM in the morning, and 8:00.PM in the evening, to minimise the risk of heat-related issues such as heat strokes, sunburns, or dehydration.
No advance registration is necessary; participants can simply join at the designated times at either beach.
For additional details, head to the website denia.es or check the Dénia sports social media channels.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.