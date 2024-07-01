News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 17:17

Phase Two

A dedicated group of friends, known as Phase Two, continue their mission to support local charities. Their recent donation of €1600 to Noah’s Arc aims to enhance the lives of furry companions. Donations of clothing and homeware are encouraged to aid their fundraising.

Beach Safety

MORE than 300 personnel, including lifeguards and emergency operators, will ensure beach safety in the Region of Murcia this summer, as part of the Copla Plan covering 250 kilometres of coastline.

La Manga Crash

FOUR young adults, aged between 18 and 30, sustained injuries in a collision between two vehicles on Gran Vía Avenue in La Manga, San Javier. Emergency services responded swiftly, and the injured were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Tragic loss

A 63-year-old woman tragically passed away while bathing at El Castillico beach in Santiago de la Ribera, San Javier. Emergency services responded to find her in cardiac arrest. Despite efforts to revive her, she could not be saved.

Summer Markets

THE summer markets in Cartagena kicked off on Monday, July 1, in spots like La Azohía, Los Urrutias, Islas Menores, Isla Plana, and Los Nietos. These markets happen every summer and run weekly until September 15, from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm. Each town has its market day: La Azohía and Los Urrutias on Thursdays, Islas Menores and Isla Plana on Fridays, and Los Nietos on Sundays.

People attend the markets to check out the local produce, crafts, and other goodies, making the markets a lively scene for both locals and visitors. It is a great way for vendors to sell their local produce and add some buzz to the community. Don’t miss out, mark your calendar and soak up the summer vibes and treats at the Cartagena summer markets!

La Manga Bus

THE regional government is strengthening summer bus services in La Manga. Under the initiative led by Minister José Manuel Pancorbo, the bus route from Cabo de Palos to Veneziola Beach, known as Line 44, will see its stops increase from 27 to 34 in both directions. A €31,000 investment by the Ministry of Development and Infrastructure aims to enhance public transport until September 1.

This project, part of the Sustainable Urban Development Strategy ‘La Manga 365’ (EDUSI), focuses on improving bus connectivity and optimising bus bay infrastructure. It ensures that users are within a 5-minute reach of any bus stop.

Minister Pancorbo emphasised the investment will bolster fleet and driver resources, maintaining regular service frequency during peak summer travel periods. The extended service aims to transform La Manga into a tourist hub by addressing accessibility and mobility issues, benefiting Cartagena, San Javier, and the broader region. For more details, users of Line 44 can visit movibus.net.

