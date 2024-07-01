Paddle boarders rescued in Manilva

By Lily Taylor •
Updated: 01 Jul 2024 • 11:46
Paddleboarding
Credit: Creative Common licenses
A young boy and a woman were rescued on Manilva beach after being pushed out to sea while paddleboarding.
On Sunday 30 June a 9-year-old boy and a woman were on a paddle board on Playa de los Toros in Manilva.
Despite being a calm day with only light waves, the board was pushed back by the currents, making it impossible for the pair to reach the shore.
At 4.15pm 112 emergency services were warned, and the lifeguarding and rescue team rushed out to their aid.
Luckily, the intervention was fast and both individuals were rescued safely and suffered no harm or injuries.
Many paddle boarders get lost at sea and are unable to get back safely to the shore due to strong underwater currents.
Always ensure to check the beach safety flags- red:danger, yelllow: caution, green: safe.
Even if the flag is green, be careful , as currents and conditions change, so even if the sea looks or seems safe, it may not be.
Always keep within a safe distance of the beach so rescue teams can be alerted if necessary.
