By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 10:17

Prince Philip’s legacy thrives: Students take on the DofE challenge. Image: The Duke of Edinburgh's Award / Facebook.

The Legacy of the Duke of Edinburgh Lives on in Vega Baja.

This year, 49 students from ELIS Villamartín School in San Miguel de Salinas joined the prestigious Duke of Edinburgh International Award (DofE) programme.

This is the third year the school has offered it, with 38 other students having participated in previous years.

Practical Skills

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, started the DofE programme to help young people develop practical and personal skills beyond the classroom.

His goal was to build self-reliance, resilience, and a sense of community among youth.

Over the years, the programme has grown internationally, benefiting millions, including many from Alicante province.

Sense of Purpose

Since its start in 1956, the DofE has introduced young people to new interests, helping them gain confidence and a sense of purpose.

The DofE programme is for young people aged 14 to 24 and has four sections: Volunteering, Physical Activity, Skills, and Expedition.

Completing the DofE is a significant achievement that enhances teamwork, communication, and leadership skills, promoting resilience and perseverance.

Gold Award

These qualities are valuable for participants’ resumes, and some UK universities even grant credit for completing the Gold Award.

For many, the award serves as a stepping stone into the professional world.