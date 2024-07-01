Rising olive oil prices concern residents in Spain

By Talyta Franca •
In recent weeks, residents across Spain have noticed a si
gnificant increase in olive oil prices, creating varied responses from consumers who rely on this staple in their daily lives.
On the Euro Weekly News publication’s Facebook page, readers voiced their concerns and shared strategies for continuing to use olive oil despite rising prices.
“I use olive oil daily but not big quantities and a large bottle lasts me for a long time so price doesn’t particularly worry me,” explained Montserrat Llois Llevot from Plymouth.
This sentiment is shared by many, like Sarndra Degioanni-David, who has adjusted her purchasing habits.
“I still use olive oil although have now put some into a spray bottle so it will last longer,” said Sarndra, “Olive oil has been linked to help with good memories too.”
Others, like Maureen Pearson, from Banbury, have opted for a more sustainable approach. “I’ve stopped buying the litre bottles to expensive at 9 euros odd so just buy the spray olive oil about 3 30.”
The health benefits of olive oil are a recurring theme among residents. “I do use olive oil quite a lot but carefully and don’t waste any,” said Carole Penman “It’s worth paying for and healthy.”
Looking ahead optimistically, Stephen Proctor hopes for relief soon. “I only use olive oil, and I’m hopeful prices will drop, especially with the upcoming VAT reduction. The winter harvest looks promising too, judging by the trees here.”
As consumers adapt to fluctuating prices, the cultural and dietary significance of olive oil remains constant in Spanish households, carrying health and tradition in every drop.
