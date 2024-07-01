Rock-n-roll icons tribute

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 15:40
Partying at The Irish Tavern
Credit: The Irish Tavern Albir, Facebook
Rock your night away at the Led Zeppelin Tribute show on July 12.
From 10pm, The Irish Tavern venue, perfect for partying all night, will transform into a rock-n-roll dancefloor to host a spectacular tribute band, Kashmir, to one of the biggest rock icons of all time.
Enjoy your night with a wide variety of traditional beers, spirits and cocktails for pleasing a price and an enlivened community.
At Cami Vell d´Altea 20, Albir.
Find The Irish Tavern Albir on Facebook.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
