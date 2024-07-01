Ronda’s cork expectations

By Lily Taylor • Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 13:17

Cork harvesting Credit: Creative Common licenses

Ronda expects to earn half a million euros from cork sales this year.

The cork is currently being harvested from the forests in the section belonging to Malaga in the Los Alcornocales Natural Park.

The work is taking place in a 300-hectare plot that hadn’t been touched due to the drought in 2023.

345,000 kg

The company in charge of the cork extraction has estimated that they will retrieve around 345,000 kilograms which would take one worker approximately 600 days of labour.

Prices falling

The cork is expected to be in good condition due to the recent downpours however the sales are concerning as recently the price of cork has been dropping.

The harvesting will continue till mid-July.