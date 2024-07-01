Ronda’s cork expectations

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 13:17
Cork harvesting
Credit: Creative Common licenses
Ronda expects to earn half a million euros from cork sales this year.
The cork is currently being harvested from the forests in the section belonging to Malaga in the Los Alcornocales Natural Park.
The work is taking place in a 300-hectare plot that hadn’t been touched due to the drought in 2023.
The company in charge of the cork extraction has estimated that they will retrieve around 345,000 kilograms which would take one worker approximately 600 days of labour.
The cork is expected to be in good condition due to the recent downpours however the sales are concerning as recently the price of cork has been dropping.
The harvesting will continue till mid-July.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.