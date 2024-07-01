Santomera’s Moors & Christians Festival

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 18:18
Echoes of Moors & Christians
Images: Santomera Town Hall
SANTOMERA’S Moros y Cristianos festival lit up the streets on June 29, drawing crowds to celebrate its rich cultural heritage.
The event, declared of Regional Tourist Interest, featured a procession of around 1,500 participants. Starting from Adolfo Suárez Garden at 9:00 pm, the parade wound through the streets, including Juan Carlos I Avenue, accompanied by traditional Moorish and Christian marches. Thousands of residents and visitors lined the route, eager to witness the spectacle.
A new twist this year was the inclusion of Carthaginian and Roman troops, adding a historical flavour to the festivities. Music from the Euterpe Cultural Association and an enchanting Egyptian dance by Ricardo Giner’s ballet troupe added to the festive spirit.
Santomera’s Moros y Cristianos festival commemorates the clashes between Moors and Christians during the Reconquista era. This vibrant celebration symbolises the capture and subsequent Christian reconquest of cities. Local groups devote much of the year to preparing for the festival, culminating in spectacular parades and dramatic reenactments.
The festivities last several days, processions where Christians, dressed in fur, metallic helmets, and armour, and Moors don ancient Arab attire, wield scimitars, take centre stage. This cherished festival, honouring the Virgin del Rosario, reflects Santomera’s deep-rooted traditions.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.