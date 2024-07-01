Santomera’s Moors & Christians Festival

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 18:18

Echoes of Moors & Christians Images: Santomera Town Hall

SANTOMERA’S Moros y Cristianos festival lit up the streets on June 29, drawing crowds to celebrate its rich cultural heritage.

Santomera’s Annual Historical Celebration

The event, declared of Regional Tourist Interest, featured a procession of around 1,500 participants. Starting from Adolfo Suárez Garden at 9:00 pm, the parade wound through the streets, including Juan Carlos I Avenue, accompanied by traditional Moorish and Christian marches. Thousands of residents and visitors lined the route, eager to witness the spectacle.

Colorful Parades and Dramatic Reenactments

A new twist this year was the inclusion of Carthaginian and Roman troops, adding a historical flavour to the festivities. Music from the Euterpe Cultural Association and an enchanting Egyptian dance by Ricardo Giner’s ballet troupe added to the festive spirit.

Santomera’s Moros y Cristianos festival commemorates the clashes between Moors and Christians during the Reconquista era. This vibrant celebration symbolises the capture and subsequent Christian reconquest of cities. Local groups devote much of the year to preparing for the festival, culminating in spectacular parades and dramatic reenactments.

Honoring the Virgin del Rosario

The festivities last several days, processions where Christians, dressed in fur, metallic helmets, and armour, and Moors don ancient Arab attire, wield scimitars, take centre stage. This cherished festival, honouring the Virgin del Rosario, reflects Santomera’s deep-rooted traditions.

