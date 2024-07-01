By Anna Ellis •
Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 13:59
Sausage showdown: Competitor down after plant-based switch. Image: Major League Eating / Facebook.
Joey “Jaws” Chestnut is a dominant force in competitive eating with 16 hot dog eating titles.
The eating champ has been barred from participating in the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York.
This decision comes after Chestnut signed an endorsement deal with Impossible Foods, a company known for its plant-based meat alternatives.
Chestnut, 40, has been the undisputed champion of the Nathan’s contest, winning all but one of the competitions since 2007.
His record-setting performance in 2021 saw him consume 76 hot dogs and buns in just 10 minutes, among his 55 competitive eating world records.
Despite slightly falling short of his record in 2023 with 63 sausages, he remains a formidable contender.
However, Major League Eating (MLE), the governing body of the contest, revealed that Chestnut’s endorsement deal conflicts with Nathan’s Famous exclusivity rules.
MLE expressed disappointment in Chestnut’s decision to represent a competing brand, stating, “We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells
plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest.”
The statement continued, highlighting the long-standing exclusivity provisions that have been in place for nearly two decades.
“It appears that Chestnut and his management prioritised the new partnership with Impossible Foods over their longstanding relationship with Nathan’s Famous.”
As a result, Chestnut will be absent from this year’s Nathan’s Famous contest.
