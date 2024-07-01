By Anna Ellis •
Published: 01 Jul 2024
Small chefs, big wins: Superchef Junior crowns its first champion. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.
Valerie Torregrosa Ortiz’s ‘Chicken Breast with Mushrooms’ has won the inaugural ‘Superchef Junior’ competition in Elche.
This event featured children aged between 10 and 15 years old showcasing their culinary skills.
Lucas Montesinos Martínez secured second place with his dish ‘Granny Inés’ Gazpacho’, while Yaiza Antón Olivas claimed third place with ‘Meatballs in My Sauce’.
Each of the top three contestants received a bicycle from El Corte Inglés, and all finalists were awarded a portable speaker.
Aurora Rodil, the Councillor for Family, emphasised the impressive turnout for the first Superchef Junior contest, stating, “Everyone is a winner.”
“We encourage you all to continue participating in future competitions.”
