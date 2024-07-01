Summer art classes for kids

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 10:06
Children´s art classes
Credit: art_class_javea, Instagram
Is your child passionate about art and creativity? Support their passion by visiting summer art classes in Javea, where children are free to express themselves in a supporting and entertaining environment.
The classes are taught in English, Spanish or Russian by the gifted Urkanian artist, Anna Martynovskaya, who has exhibited in Costa Blanca and beyond.
At a stunning studio with sea views, children will be able to improve their art skills, learning in a fun and practical way, working with drawing and painting.
The classes will only take place during the summer, filling up your children’s days with imagination and new friendships, available at limited places.
The classes are small, allowing an individual approach to each child and are open for all children of six years old and older.
90 minutes are worth €15, from 4pm until 7pm.
At the art studio in the port of Javea.
Find out more by calling Anna at 722 223 379 or visiting art_class_javea on Instagram.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.