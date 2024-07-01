Summer art classes for kids

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 10:06

Children´s art classes Credit: art_class_javea, Instagram

Is your child passionate about art and creativity? Support their passion by visiting summer art classes in Javea, where children are free to express themselves in a supporting and entertaining environment.

The classes are taught in English, Spanish or Russian by the gifted Urkanian artist, Anna Martynovskaya, who has exhibited in Costa Blanca and beyond.

At a stunning studio with sea views, children will be able to improve their art skills, learning in a fun and practical way, working with drawing and painting.

The classes will only take place during the summer, filling up your children’s days with imagination and new friendships, available at limited places.

The classes are small, allowing an individual approach to each child and are open for all children of six years old and older.

90 minutes are worth €15, from 4pm until 7pm.

At the art studio in the port of Javea.

Find out more by calling Anna at 722 223 379 or visiting art_class_javea on Instagram.