By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 16:34

Sun, sea, and strolls: Orihuela’s summer Tourist Routes. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.

Orihuela has organised Tourist Routes for July and August.

Councillor for Tourism, Gonzalo Montoya, said, “We’ve prepared summer activities on the Orihuela coast for both residents and visitors.”

On 4th July at 8:30 PM, there is the Night Route “The Birth River and the Mystery of the Nightingale.”

On 18th July at 7:30 PM, enjoy “The Flamenco Route along the Orihuela Coast.”

On 21st July at 8:00 PM, the route is “The Last Bastion of the Protected Flora of Orihuela.”

More Routes

In August, the programme continues with more routes.

On 1st August at 9:00 PM, there is the Night Route “Moths and Flora in the Light of the Moon in Punta de la Glea.”

On 16th August at 7:30 PM, the route is “An Oasis of Biodiversity.”

On 22nd August at 7:00 PM, the route is “Explore Cabo Roig: Between Fossil Beaches and Unique Flora in the Mediterranean.”

Candlelight Concert

Additionally, a Candlelight Concert will be held on 27th July at 9:30 PM on the Playa Flamenca Esplanade, providing a musical evening by the sea.

For more details, visit orihuelaturistica.es or WhatsApp (+34) 673 836 385.