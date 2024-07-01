By Anna Ellis •
Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 16:34
Sun, sea, and strolls: Orihuela’s summer Tourist Routes. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.
Orihuela has organised Tourist Routes for July and August.
Councillor for Tourism, Gonzalo Montoya, said, “We’ve prepared summer activities on the Orihuela coast for both residents and visitors.”
On 4th July at 8:30 PM, there is the Night Route “The Birth River and the Mystery of the Nightingale.”
On 18th July at 7:30 PM, enjoy “The Flamenco Route along the Orihuela Coast.”
On 21st July at 8:00 PM, the route is “The Last Bastion of the Protected Flora of Orihuela.”
In August, the programme continues with more routes.
On 1st August at 9:00 PM, there is the Night Route “Moths and Flora in the Light of the Moon in Punta de la Glea.”
On 16th August at 7:30 PM, the route is “An Oasis of Biodiversity.”
On 22nd August at 7:00 PM, the route is “Explore Cabo Roig: Between Fossil Beaches and Unique Flora in the Mediterranean.”
Additionally, a Candlelight Concert will be held on 27th July at 9:30 PM on the Playa Flamenca Esplanade, providing a musical evening by the sea.
For more details, visit orihuelaturistica.es or WhatsApp (+34) 673 836 385.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.