Triple A animal shelter receives €100,000 from council

By Lily Taylor • Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 10:19

Dog and girl #do not abandon Credit: Triple A Marbella X

Marbella Council’s subsidies increased to €100,000 for the animal shelter, Triple A.

Marbella City Council announced on Sunday 30 June that they would continue to support the organization.

Amigos de Animales Abandonados (Friends of Abandoned Animals)

Amigos de Animales Abandonados, Triple A, is an animal shelter that retrieves and rehomes abandoned animals.

The council’s funds go towards microchips, food and veterinary services for the approximately 500 animals they look after.

Increased to €100,000

The amount has progressively increased over the years, from €60,000 to €80,000 in 2020 to now €100,000.

Bettina Pietsch, president of Triple A, has recognized the contributions and appreciates all the money they receive.

Fixing the March headquarters

On the other hand, another Triple A shelter was opened in March, earlier this year.

However, due to the heavy rain, they flooded, and work needs to begin to fix the new headquarters.

The Council has said that they are working on rectifying it but the “works are still under warranty”.

50 per cent above budget

The Council’s final investment was €1,864,403.91, including a €600,000 extra cost to fix a poorly done job, with a 50 per cent increase over the initial budget.