Tropical Party for Animal Angels

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 9:29

Summer drinks Credit: energepic.com, Pexels

Support Animal Angels Costa Blanca charity by coming to the Tropical Party at Cbs Benidorm Camping on July 10.

Animal Angels take care of local animals in need of rehabilitation and rehoming, treating every cat and dog with love and careful attention.

From 2pm, the summer party will thrill the visitors the entire day, with spectacular live music by Marcus House tenor, FM Stereo variety show by Gabi & Moon and Dance Evolution.

For just €3 a delightful tapas menu is available to enjoy alongside a wide range of drinks offered at the bar. Make the best of coastal living and get your ticket for €6 to make a contribution to the lives of animals in need.

At Camping Benidorm, Av. Dr Severo Ochoa 50, Benidorm.

Find out more at Cbs bar Camping Benidorm on Facebook.