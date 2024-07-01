By Anna Ellis •
Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 14:29
Twice as nice: Callosa’s double dose of spending campaigns. Image: Callosa de Segura Ayuntamiento.
Callosa de Segura has requested €230,474 from the Provincial Council for consumer spending campaigns.
The Provincial Council, which has allocated €20 million for the entire province, approved this request based on the town’s population of around twenty thousand residents.
Following discussions, Callosa de Segura has planned two consumption voucher campaigns.
The first will take place in September, aligning with the post-holiday period and the increased spending associated with back-to-school preparations.
The second campaign is scheduled for mid-November to mid-December, aiming to support residents during high-consumption periods due to the upcoming Christmas season and the December long weekend.
The Department of Commerce, Hospitality, and Activities emphasises the positive impact of the consumption bonus program on Callosa’s local economy.
In both campaigns, the spending power is doubled, with 50 per cent funded by the Provincial Council and the remaining 50 per cent by the residents.
This initiative creates a beneficial synergy among all participants, aiding small businesses and providing financial relief to many families struggling to make ends meet.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
