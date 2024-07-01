By Anna Ellis •
Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 8:11
Vrooming through time: Highlights from Torrevieja Car Club’s year. Image: Torrevieja Classics and Specialists Car Club.
The Torrevieja Classics and Specialists Car Club is now in its 18th year, boasting a membership of 41 owners of both classic and specialist cars.
The club is fortunate to still have one original member, Albino Careiro, who owns a Mazda.
In February, the club embarked on its annual Almond Blossom Run, ending in Hondón de los Frailes.
In March, the members enjoyed a run around the Blue Lake, ending at San Miguel.
April’s event was a run to the Santuari de Santa Maria Magdalena in Novelda, finishing in Hondón.
In May, the club took a trip to Torrellano via the Fondo National Park and the Santa Pola Lighthouse.
The run concluded in Torrellano, where members enjoyed a meal and a visit to the Train Museum. Many members had a great time riding the mini train.
June’s run, the last for the first half of the year, took the club around the favourite Blue Lake, finishing at Patio Andaluz in Punta Prima.
All events have been very well attended, with around 24 members and a few friends participating.
The club looks forward to the next six months.
For more information, the club has a website and a Facebook group, both under the club’s name, where information about the club, as well as N332 and DGT information, is published.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.