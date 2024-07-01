By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Jul 2024 • 8:11

Vrooming through time: Highlights from Torrevieja Car Club’s year. Image: Torrevieja Classics and Specialists Car Club.

The Torrevieja Classics and Specialists Car Club is now in its 18th year, boasting a membership of 41 owners of both classic and specialist cars.

The club is fortunate to still have one original member, Albino Careiro, who owns a Mazda.

In February, the club embarked on its annual Almond Blossom Run, ending in Hondón de los Frailes.

San Miguel

In March, the members enjoyed a run around the Blue Lake, ending at San Miguel.

April’s event was a run to the Santuari de Santa Maria Magdalena in Novelda, finishing in Hondón.

In May, the club took a trip to Torrellano via the Fondo National Park and the Santa Pola Lighthouse.

Train Museum

The run concluded in Torrellano, where members enjoyed a meal and a visit to the Train Museum. Many members had a great time riding the mini train.

June’s run, the last for the first half of the year, took the club around the favourite Blue Lake, finishing at Patio Andaluz in Punta Prima.

All events have been very well attended, with around 24 members and a few friends participating.

The club looks forward to the next six months.

More Information

For more information, the club has a website and a Facebook group, both under the club’s name, where information about the club, as well as N332 and DGT information, is published.