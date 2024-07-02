A classical delight

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 12:57

Altean Philarmonics Credit: Societat Filharmonica Alteanense, Facebook

DELVE into the world of classical music to soothe the soul on July 12.

From 7.30pm until 9pm, the Altean philharmonics will perform the Concert d´Estiu – Banda de la SFA at the Paltja el Bol. The delightful concert will be free of charge, enjoyed with a sea view; entry is open until full.