A classical delight

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 12:57
Altean Philarmonics
Credit: Societat Filharmonica Alteanense, Facebook
DELVE into the world of classical music to soothe the soul on July 12.
From 7.30pm until 9pm, the Altean philharmonics will perform the Concert d´Estiu – Banda de la SFA at the Paltja el Bol. The delightful concert will be free of charge, enjoyed with a sea view; entry is open until full.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.